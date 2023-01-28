Kyrie Irving Reveals Honest Feelings About Ben Simmons' Injury Situation

It has been a frustrating season for Ben Simmons, who has dealt with injuries and decreased production throughout his first year with the Brooklyn Nets. Currently dealing with knee soreness, Simmons left Thursday night's loss early, and is now questionable for Saturday's game as well.

Nets star Kyrie Irving was asked about this situation after the loss to Detroit, and spoke honestly about his feelings towards Simmons' injury situation. When asked how the Nets can stay up after losing Simmons again, Irving said, "I can't control everyone's emotions day to day, as much as I see myself as one of the leaders of our team. But what I can show is just a consistency to continue to work on my off days, and after the games, and before the games, and just continue to prepare at a very high level. Whoever is available for us to play will be available, and just move on to the next game."

On Simmons specifically, Irving said he just wants to see him and others get fully-healthy, which is the most important thing. Irving added that each player has to carry their own water and cannot worry about who is or isn't out. It was an honest answer from Irving, who did not throw Simmons under the bus, but instead emphasized the increased responsibility and focus that other players on the roster must have while they await reinforcements.

