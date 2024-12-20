Mock Trade: Nets Trade Cameron Johnson to Juggernaut OKC Thunder
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is one of the more sought-after players on the trade market this winter. The 28-year-old is putting up career numbers of 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 48.9% shooting from the field and 43.1% from three. With more opportunities in Brooklyn, he's become one of the best role players in the league alongside other Nets veterans.
One Western Conference contender has emerged as a team interested in Johnson. Per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a team showing increased interest in the forward.
Both teams can get a deal done with ease. While a title contender, Oklahoma City is still young with plenty of draft capital and young assets to move. Brooklyn is looking to dive further into a rebuild to secure future talent. What makes the deal so easy is that neither team is over the first apron, which takes off salary restrictions regarding a trade.
Thunder receive: Cameron Johnson, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round, 2028 second-round pick
Nets receive: Aaron Wiggins, Nikola Topic, 2026 first-round pick (unprotected)
The trade makes perfect sense for both sides. For the Thunder, they get Johnson, along with slight insurance in the form of second-round draft capital. Oklahoma can get some sort of draft compensation back for players who aren't in or don't see much of the rotation, plus an expendable draft pick.
The Nets get that first-round pick they so desperately want for Johnson, along with young talent in Wiggins and Topic. It may seem like a lot from the Thunder, but keep in mind the Nets have leverage as many other contenders will be lining up with offers.
Oklahoma City can afford to trade Wiggins, who essentially plays the same role as Johnson, just with less time and efficiency. Topic is out for the season due to an ACL injury, which diminishes his trade value. The 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will have more of an opportunity in Brooklyn, as he likely wouldn't have gotten any playing time staying with the Thunder.
While still valuable, the 2026 first-round pick will be one of the last picks before round two, considering Oklahoma City's current situation. The Thunder could very well walk home with the championship next season, pushing the pick back to one of the last.
