Multiple Factors Pointing Toward Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga to Brooklyn Nets Free Agency Buzz
NBA free agency generates constant buzz throughout the season leading up to the summer, but October is always a time to pay close attention to players who could hit the market. This past season, the deadline for 2021 rookies to sign a contract extension was Oct. 21, and one of the most notable names that wasn't extended was Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
At just 22 years old, the young Congolese forward has made a name for himself despite being on a Warriors squad looking to contend with Stephen Curry still at the helm. He broke onto the scene last year, averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
This season, Kuminga has continued to impress, putting up similar stats at 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. However, his numbers took a noticeable hit after Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at this year's trade deadline.
While the Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in basketball since the blockbuster deal, Kuminga's minutes have dwindled. He did not make appearances in Golden State's final regular season game, Play-In Tournament game, and, most recently, last night's first-round opener against the Houston Rockets.
There are multiple factors contributing to Kuminga's free agency buzz being linked to the Brooklyn Nets. It looks like the restricted free agent may be on his way out of Golden State with the offseason right around the corner.
According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Kuminga's connection to Brooklyn is very real. The Nets have "long loomed as a potential suitor," as they've been linked to Kuminga as a potential free agency suitor since the contract extension deadline passed back in October.
Brooklyn could give Kuminga the opportunity to shine in a lead role alongside star guard Cam Thomas, as that would likely be the biggest reason for his departure from the Warriors. Kuminga's production in a limited role has showcased his star potential, and the Nets could give him a lucrative deal this summer.
The bottom line is the Nets have an immense amount of cap flexibility this offseason. Six of their players are set to hit restricted or unrestricted free agency, while four players are on a team option. There is more than enough room to pay someone like Kuminga and lock him in for the future. He certainly fits Brooklyn's timeline at 22, as the organization is entering the early stages of a rebuild.
