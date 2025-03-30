NBA Free Agency: Bulls PG Josh Giddey to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets and the rest of the basketball world took notice when Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey nailed potentially the shot of the year to beat the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week.
Here's a look at the shot in case you haven't seen it yet, or if you just wish to bask in its glory once more:
Giddey, 22, is a free agent this summer, and Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes he could be signed by the Nets.
"The Nets can approach the offseason in several ways. They could use cap room to take on other teams' unwanted contracts amidst a longer-term rebuild (like the Washington Wizards have been). Otherwise, they could pursue the best talent they can lure with their cap space," Pincus writes.
"Teams usually hesitate to go after restricted free agents since their cap flexibility can get tied up for days while other franchises pick off the best unrestricted free agents. However, since the Nets are the only team this offseason with significant cap space, they can afford to hand out offer sheets—holding up the rest of the league's free-agent process—until they get an answer.
"If the Pistons are capped out after landing Naz Reid, the Nets can give Josh Giddey (restricted) an offer sheet that's as unattractive as possible to scare the Chicago Bulls off from matching. Perhaps a four-year, $120.3 million descending contract starting at $32.5 million would be enough. Brooklyn could give Giddey a 15 percent trade bonus and 50 percent of his annual salary before each season, too.
"The hope would be that Chicago balks at the immediate expense and the total price tag. If $120.3 million is too rich for the Nets, they must find the right number that works for them and not the Bulls."
The Nets should be in on all the top free agents, including Giddey, who could see his offer sheet matched by the Bulls in free agency. Brooklyn could either drive his price up or make him the starting point guard of the future.