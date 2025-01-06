NBA Mock Trade: Nets Send Cameron Johnson to Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets are focusing their attention on moving veteran Cameron Johnson amid NBA trade season. After shipping Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Western Conference, most playoff teams have shown interest in Johnson, which could mean this turns into a bidding war.
The latest team to be linked to Johnson is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers, who are .500 and hovering around the Play-In Tournament seeds in the Eastern Conference, are in need of an upgrade in terms of their role players.
Indiana ranks in the top 10 in offensive rating but can't seem to fix its defensive woes. A 3&D player like Johnson would help with that problem, and the Pacers have enough assets to acquire the 28-year-old.
Pacers receive: Cameron Johnson, Trendon Watford, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick
Nets receive: Obi Toppin, Ben Sheppard, Johnny Furphy, 2025 first-round pick (top-8 protected)
This is a big risk for both sides, but it could be a win-win if all goes as planned. The Pacers are currently the eighth seed in the East at 18-18, so there's no telling where they'll end up. There's a good chance they will sneak into the playoffs, however the possibility of falling back into the lottery is a major risk.
The Nets would need to hope that Indiana doesn't finish too high to end the season but not low enough to end up in the top eight. If all goes to plan, Brooklyn would end up with another first-round pick in its already-lucrative stash.
The Pacers would be getting one of the better 3&D shooters in the league during a career year, along with a solid role player in Watford. He and Johnson would drastically improve Indiana's depth, replacing more inexperienced, young players that fit Brooklyn better.
The Nets would have solid developmental pieces in Sheppard and Furphy, along with a 26-year-old Toppin. At the same time, this trade saves the Nets $7.1 million in the salary cap, making room for more talent. This move would ultimately emphasize the rebuild and be the ideal return for a player like Johnson.
