Brooklyn Nets: Cam Johnson Linked With Trade to the Indiana Pacers
Nowadays with Cam Johnson, the real question might be which NBA team isn’t interested in acquiring the Brooklyn Nets wing.
Johnson, who is having the best season of his career, was linked on Sunday to the Indiana Pacers. They are a "team to watch" when it comes to acquiring the 28-year-old's services, per The Stein Line. The Nets are said to want more than one first-round pick in order to part ways with Johnson, and there are no details on what the Pacers are prepared to offer.
Brooklyn reportedly wants at least one first-round pick in exchange for their best wing. This was initially mentioned on Dec. 8 by Michael Scotto on the YES Network, further reported on Dec. 23 by ClutchPoints’ Anthony Irwin and once again on Dec. 31 by Scotto on HoopsHype.
Johnson is currently out of action with a right ankle sprain, which he suffered in the Nets’ recent win against the Bucks. The Nets say he will be reevaluated before the team's upcoming west coast road trip, which begins on Jan. 10 against the Denver Nuggets.
Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists while shooting 43.6% from three and a career-best 49.6% from the field. He is making $22.5 million this season, and he is in the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract.
The Indiana Pacers currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record. They play the Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday night.
Other teams recently linked to Johnson include the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. The Stein Line's report adds that the Kings have held conversations with the Nets, but are unwilling to move rookie Devin Carter. NetsDaily, citing league sources, also adds that both teams have talked but are still “debating” Brooklyn’s compensation.
Carter, the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, made his league debut on Jan. 3 after shoulder surgery in July. The Nets have been connected to Sacramento’s all-star point guard De’Aaron Fox, as well.
The Nets have already been active in the trade market over the last few weeks. First, Dennis Schröder was sent to the Golden State Warriors for three second-round picks, two-way guard Reece Beekman and De'Anthony Melton (out for the season, on an expiring contract). Then, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton went to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for three further second-rounders, D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis. The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6.
