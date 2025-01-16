NBA Mock Trade: Nets Swap Bench Depth With New York Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have been linked in recent NBA trade rumors regarding Knicks center Jericho Sims. According to Bovada, the Nets are the favorites to land Sims in a trade, as it was reported by the New York Post's Stefan Bondy that the Knicks are shopping the center ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
Sims' $2 million salary this season makes a trade between both sides flexible. The Knicks, who are over the first apron, have some restrictions, but Brooklyn's flexible salary cap situation allows them to take back much more money than it's sending out.
Names to watch in a Sims-Nets trade are Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford. New York desperately needs center and forward depth with Mitchell Robinson still recovering from ankle surgery, and both would be viable backup options for the playoff team. A multi-player deal between the crosstown rivals is certainly possible.
Knicks receive: Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford
Nets receive: Jericho Sims, Precious Achiuwa, 2026 second-round pick (via GSW)
This trade is one that the Knicks desperately need for spacing purposes. Sims and Achiuwa do have the same floor-spacing abilities as Watford. Although Sharpe is more of a traditional center, Watford averaged 6.9 points on 39.7% shooting from three last season. This year, his production in points (8.3 per game) has gone up despite his decreased shooting splits (30.8%), but it beats having no spacing on a short bench.
The Nets would take back two players who just barely fit their timeline, as Sims and Achiuwa are 26 and 25 years old. Along with this, Brooklyn would grab another second-round pick to add to its already-lucrative stash.
The trade simply makes sense for both sides. The Knicks get spacing with Watford along with a more productive and reliable backup center with Sharpe. The Nets get minor draft capital and two players at a decent age for a small price.
