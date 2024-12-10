NBA Mock Trade: Nets Trade Star to Center-Hungry Lakers
The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles have been heavily linked in NBA trade rumors, as both teams are going to be involved in the market this coming winter. The Lakers are in search of an upgrade when it comes to veteran talent, specifically at the center position, while the Nets have made it clear that everyone on the roster will be available for the right price.
Los Angeles could swing a trade for any of Brooklyn's veterans, however with anyone on the table, the team should eye center Nic Claxton. Claxton has been a defensive force for the majority of his career, with averages of 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks last season.
This season, those numbers have dipped a bit, but only because of a minutes restriction from previous injuries. He most recently put up what may have been the best performance of his career in a 118-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Claxton put up 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks on 9-of-14 shooting.
The Lakers should be inclined to target Claxton for another reason: his contract. The 6-foot-11 center signed a four-year, $97 million deal to remain a Net, but with anyone on the table this trade season, Los Angeles could get a long-term piece at just 25 years old.
Lakers receive: Nic Claxton, 2025 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick (via MEM)
Nets receive: D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)
The deal would have to be completed after Dec. 15, as both Claxton and Chrisite cannot be traded until then because of their new contracts. However, this offer would be hard for the Nets to refuse. Brooklyn would add to an already massive load of draft picks acquired from trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, as well as developmental pieces in Christie and Hood-Schifino, who are both 21 years old.
The Nets would throw in three second-round picks as some sort of insurance for receiving back all of these pieces. Two unprotected picks seem like a lot, but for a 25-year-old defensive anchor like Claxton, the Lakers would do it to maximize the final years of LeBron James' career.
Russell returns to Brooklyn at a time when his trade value is at an all-time low. The 28-year-old was benched after the start of the season, and the Nets taking on $18.6 million this season isn't exactly attractive. The positive is that this is the final year of his contract.
