Nets Assistant Joins Former Brooklyn Head Coach
Former Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Trevor Hendry has reportedly left to become an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to HoopsHype. Hendry will join former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, after he became the new leader of the ship out in Ohio.
Hendry specializes in player development, coaching Brooklyn in last year's Summer League. The Cavaliers now have four new assistants following the departure of J.B. Bickerstaff. Hendry joins new names Johnnie Bryant, Jordan Ott, and DeMarre Carroll as the latest to sign with the Cavs' coaching staff.
A long-time part of the Nets organization, Hendry started as a basketball operations intern in 2015, and since then has worked his way up to a video coordinator with both the Nets and their G League affiliate, to a basketball ops assistant, to an assistant coach.
Hendry worked on Atkinson's staff in Brooklyn for three seasons as the video coordinator before being promoted, and now he'll get a chance to focus on development with a relatively young core in Cleveland.
Brooklyn will now look to reposition itself for future success by building through the next few NBA Drafts, as well as internal development. After shipping off a win-now asset in Mikal Bridges for a bundle of picks — as well as grabbing its own picks back in exchange for future Suns' selections — the team likely won't see short-term success, but should be able to add youthful talent quickly.
