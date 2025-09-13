Who Will Be Brooklyn's Top Contributor Off the Bench?
While the Brooklyn Nets have made enough moves through the draft and free agency that it’s clear who the franchise is being built around, the Nets will also need strong support from their role players over the next few years.
With four of the team’s five first-round picks being backcourt players, the Nets will likely have at least a few rookies contributing off the bench both now and in the future. However, there are also a few established veterans who have proven they can provide valuable support coming off the bench
Keon Johnson
Out of all returning players (minimum of 20 games) Johnson has the second-highest scoring average among all Nets players.
Last season, Johnson averaged a career-high 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game to go along with 2.2 assists per game.
When given the chance to receive extra offensive opportunities, Johnson has capitalized. He reached career-highs twice this season, scoring 25 points against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs while shooting 50% from the field in each game.
As a capable scorer and skilled perimeter defender, expect Johnson to be one of Brooklyn's first players off the bench throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Noah Clowney
Last season was a bit of a transitional period for Clowney, who was working through the kinks of developing a consistent outside shot. As a rookie, Clowney shot just 1.4 three-pointers per game, but he more than quadrupled that total to 5.7 three-pointers per game during his second season in Brooklyn.
Overall, he averaged 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while playing 22.7 minutes per game last season. It's become clear that Clowney is emphasizing the importance of adding an outside shot to his game, and his modest average of 33.3% from three per game indicates that he has the potential to develop that into a legitimate skill of his.
If Clowney can evolve into a reliable role-playing stretch big next season, he could serve as a solid change of pace from starting center Nic Claxton, who plays the role of a traditional bruising, high-energy big man.
Danny Wolf
Although Wolf was Brooklyn's last pick of the first round, his experience and polished play style give him a clear path to being an immediate contributor as a rookie.
At 21 years old, he is the Nets' oldest rookie, and his approach to the game represents that of an experienced veteran rather than a rookie.
Last season, Wolf was Michigan's second-leading scorer and passer while leading the entire Big Ten in rebounding. As a cerebral player who seems to have naturally reactive instincts on the court, Wolf could provide solid contributions off the bench as a scorer, passer and rebounder.