Nets' Cam Thomas Led NBA Stars in Isolation Scoring Efficiency Last Season
Cam Thomas' restricted free agency has been at the center of ongoing drama.
Reports suggest Thomas wants the Brooklyn Nets to pay him as they would one of the NBA's elite guards. Others say the Nets aren't anywhere near willing to meet that asking price.
Thomas' value has been disputed for months now, and it's because of statistics like the one we're about to delve into.
X user NetsMuse posted the league leaders in points per possession on isolations from the 2024-25 campaign, and the 23-year-old sits atop the list.
1. Cam Thomas: 1.13
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.10
3. Jalen Brunson: 1.07
4. Kyrie Irving: 1.06
5. James Harden: 1.06
6. Luka Doncic: 1.06
7, Jayson Tatum: 1.01
Granted, these rankings may be slightly misleading. Thomas only played 25 games, while all other players listed appeared in at least 50. Still, Thomas is undoubtedly one of the league's top iso scorers, even if the statistics could be viewed as bloated.
This begs the question, why are contract negotiations stuck in a standoff?
Thanks to Zach Lowe, it's known that some organizations around the league don't believe Thomas is a "winning player." Some view him as a "ball hog" and think he's more of a microwave off the bench rather than a primary offensive threat.
But there is definitely a way Thomas can change the minds of the executives who have these ideas. And with the help of player development guru and Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, it could happen quite quickly.
If Thomas can improve his playmaking, all the critics will be silenced. His assist numbers just have to improve the smallest amount, and he will have proven that he can do more than just sink step-back mid-range jumpers and circus three-pointers.
Once he develops the facilitating skills to evolve into a complete two guard, Thomas can absolutely command $20 million plus—whether it's from Brooklyn or not.
Sure, there are worries about his defensive abilities, but that hasn't prevented other shooting guards from getting paid in the past. Look at Bradley Beal or C.J. McCollum, for example.
Thomas' iso ability is unmatched. He may just need to add another layer to his dynamic skillset before getting the payday he deserves.