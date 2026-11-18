The results haven’t been there yet for Brooklyn, but its former All-Star is starting to put things together.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center as they looked to secure a marquee win. Despite a second-half rally, the Nets still fell short against their division rival in a 135-123 contest.

Overall, the game showed that Brooklyn still has a ways to go to get where it wants to be this season, but it’s still had some encouraging performances. Against Philadelphia, former All-Star Julius Randle had perhaps the most encouraging performance for Brooklyn.

He finished the night with 33 points, six rebounds and nailed 13 of his 20 shots. It was bittersweet for Brooklyn to get that type of performance from Randle, considering it wasn’t enough to end up with a win.

For the Nets to get where they want to be and make it into the postseason, they’ll need to capitalize on those types of nights from Randle and get some wins. However, the Nets can’t complain if they begin to get these nights from the star forward more consistently.

One of the most intriguing pieces of Randle’s performance was his lack of turnovers, coughing it up only one time against the Sixers. Add in one assist, two steals and a block, and Randle’s performance went beyond the scoring output he’s always been capable of.

Winning on the margins like that will be crucial for Jordi Fernandez’s team if he’s going to coach his team to the postseason, and getting that type of production from one of his leaders bodes well for the squad. Even if he doesn’t put together any counting stats on the defensive end, limiting turnovers could be more than enough for Randle to help Brooklyn come out on top more often.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Randle’s one-turnover night against the Sixers marked his lowest. He’s also unfortunately turned the ball over at least four times in eight of those 13 contests, so this is a problem that’s hurt the Nets all year.

Ultimately, the goal for the Nets is to keep getting better as the season progresses. As Randle gets more comfortable and the young core ideally develops and becomes more ready to play winning basketball, Brooklyn’s issues should become much more manageable.

Randle and the Nets appear to be heading in the right direction, and if the former All-Star can consistently put together big performances like Monday’s, Brooklyn could soon begin to climb the standings.