The Brooklyn Nets haven’t had their ideal start to the season, but this campaign is far from over.

On Friday night, the Nets suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Orlando Magic to fall to 3-12 on the season. Not much has gone right for the Nets this year, and they’ve had a few losses that showcase how far away this team is from truly competing.

Midseason turnarounds are always possible in the NBA, and the weak bottom half of the East should keep the possibility for a late-season run open for Brooklyn. However, the Nets simply don’t appear likely to be headed for a postseason berth this season, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Coming into the season, the Nets were projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, and they’ve unfortunately lived up to that expectation so far. For the Nets to overcome their shortcomings through the early stages of the season, they may simply need to embrace the length of the season.

An 82-game race, the NBA season can be unforgiving at times, but the Nets should also understand that there’s always plenty of time to start moving in the right direction. The success or failure of this season won’t come down to a potential postseason appearance or the team’s record.

Instead, this season will continue to be about steady improvement and putting the franchise in the best position to move forward. As of now, the Nets still don’t appear to have a clear future star, even if Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. have shown brief flashes throughout the year.

Still, ensuring the development of the young core will be critical to building a foundation in Brooklyn. Jordi Fernandez also needs to show some improvement throughout the season, and his development as a head coach should go right along with the development of the team.

Through the first month of the season, there have been multiple times when it seemed as if the sky was falling for the Nets. While that might be true to some extent when considering postseason goals, the Nets still have another 67 games to try to improve.

The Nets must value every opportunity they get to play basketball and make strides toward becoming a better team. It might not seem easy right now, but the Nets have to remain focused and keep their spirits high because this season is still only starting.