Nets Continue Push Beyond NYC as G League Team Heads Back to Canada
The New York Knicks may forever hold the crown as New York City’s team, but recent efforts by the Brooklyn Nets indicate they’re trying to cover as much ground with their fan base as possible.
After playing six “home” games in Montreal last season, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, will be traveling north again this year to play four home games at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.
While playing in Canada, the Nets will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. They’ll return in February to play two more games, this time against the Indiana Pacers' affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, on Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.
According to a press release from the Long Island Nets, the team set a new attendance record when 7,750 fans showed up for their first game in Canada. They also recorded the highest average attendance per contest at Place Bell compared to any other G League team at any other venue.
“We are thrilled to return to Laval this season and continue the momentum from last year,” said Morgan Taylor, Head of Business Operations for the Long Island Nets. “The passion and support we’ve seen from Canadian basketball fans has been incredible and it’s clear there’s a strong appetite for professional basketball in Quebec. Our partnership not only expands the G League’s presence in a new market, but also creates meaningful opportunities for players, coaches, and fans to connect through the game as basketball’s global appeal continues to grow.”
Although Place Bell Arena is nearly 350 miles from Brooklyn, the franchise has shown a clear willingness to expand its fan base, scheduling two preseason games at The Venetian Arena in Macau, China, and opening another preseason against Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
Besides the Long Island Nets’ upcoming trips to Canada, basketball fans there may already feel a connection to the organization. Head coach Jordi Fernandez previously spent two seasons leading Canada’s national team, guiding them to a 9-4 finish and a bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup, then a 5-2 record and fifth-place finish at the 2023 Summer Olympics.
While the Toronto Raptors have been Canada’s only NBA team since the Grizzlies moved to Memphis in 2000, the Nets could quietly carve out their own niche as a secondary favorite among Canadian basketball fans.