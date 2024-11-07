Nets Face Tough Schedule Ahead After .500 Start
The Brooklyn Nets have proved to be more than an afterthought as the team has gotten to a 4-4 start. Projected to be at the bottom of the standings, Brooklyn has defeated some of the better teams in the NBA and is playing great basketball under new head coach Jordi Fernandez.
However, as the season carries on, the Nets have some challenges ahead. The next six games create one of the toughest stretches of games any team in the NBA could have this season.
Brooklyn's next game will be on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Boston Celtics on the road. After facing the former NBA champions, the Nets will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers, creating a back-to-back. Right off the bat, the Nets have two straight games, one against the defending champs and one against an undefeated playoff contender.
After the back-to-back, the Nets continue their road trip with a game on Nov. 11 against the New Orleans Pelicans, another potential playoff team. Following this road trip, Brooklyn will be at home to face the Celtics once again on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The games stay tough from there, as the Nets will start their season series with the New York Knicks on Friday, Nov. 15, and continue it on Sunday, Nov. 17.
This stretch of games will be the toughest of the season for the Nets. Facing the Eastern Conference juggernauts as well as a Western Conference playoff contender will be tough to watch, but on the bright side, Brooklyn has shown that they can get wins.
The Nets made a statement in Fernandez's first win against the Milwaukee Bucks, and then nearly beat the Denver Nuggets, losing in overtime by just five points. The team's convincing wins and close losses show that the Nets may not be the team everyone thinks they are. This stretch of games could prove who they really are.
