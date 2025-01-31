Nets Not Represented in 2025 NBA All-Star Game
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled mightily this season with a 15-33, sitting as the 13th-seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets recently snapped a seven-game losing streak and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.
The disappointing season is reflected in Brooklyn not having any representation in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The reserves were announced on the NBA on TNT pregame show, and there were no Net players shown on the list. This marks the third straight season in which Brooklyn does not have an All-Star, with the last being Kevin Durant in 2022.
The only Net that had a case to make the All-Star game was shooting guard Cam Thomas. At 23 years old, Thomas is averaging 24.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three. He has been one of the few bright spots for Brooklyn.
Even with those stats, Thomas had one issue in his All-Star case. The young guard has appeared in just 19 of the Nets' 48 games this season, which makes it tough to include him for such a prestigious honor. The East is loaded with guards as well, so there isn't much room for a player, even with impressive stats like Thomas'.
Eastern Conference players on the list of snubs include LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers). While the East is loaded with guard talent, the Western Conference has plenty of high-profile forwards and centers. Reserves include Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), and Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets).
With no All-Stars, Nets news will instead focus on the NBA trade deadline, which sits less than a week away. All eyes are on Brooklyn's veteran forward, Cameron Johnson, who has generated interest from many playoff and title contenders around the league.
Johnson has a lucrative market, but the Nets will have to get a deal before the Feb. 6 deadline. The 28-year-old is having a career year, averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. While it isn't an All-Star stat line, it's enough to gain significant trade interest from around the NBA.
