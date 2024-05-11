Nets Players That Could Be on Team USA in the Near Future
Team USA no longer plays like the first ranked national team in the world as their FIBA ranking suggests.
The sleeping giant has been in a long slumber at the World Cup, with 2024 making it a decade since Team USA has got to the Final. It has also been a decade since Team USA won the World Cup in 2014. Former Net, Kyrie Irving, left that 2014 World Cup with the tournament MVP award.
At the 2023 World Cup, America finished fourth despite a chance to capture a bronze medal if they finished third. A shorthanded Canada, who has emerged as one of the international juggernauts in basketball, handled Team USA in the Bronze medal game that went to overtime. Although the Americans finished fourth, it was still a better finish than their 2019 outing when they finished in seventh.
Notably, Nets forwards Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges suited up for the red white and blue at the 2023 World Cup. It would be cool to see them aim for revenge at the next World Cup in 2027 rather than run from the grind. Most players that play for other countries typically return too with age not being a factor at all. Team Usa should put together a consistent core that returns to the world stage so that the chemistry from each World Cup carries over.
Cam Thomas is another player that jumps out as someone who could play for Team USA in the near future when examining this Nets roster. In three seasons, Thomas has solidified himself as one of the elite scorers in the NBA. It's safe to say that he is here to stay too as one of the elite scorers in the NBA, so a next step playing on the world stage would certainly be something that Nets fans can't miss.
If the United States looks to recover their giant status on the world stage, reaching out to members on the Brooklyn Nets will peak their interest without a doubt.
