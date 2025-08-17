Nets Prospect Watch: Making the Case for Freshmen to Win National Player of the Year
With the 2025-26 college basketball season nearly upon us, hype is already building around which team will take over the regular season and who will take home the National Player of the Year award. For the Brooklyn Nets, this could be added motivation to take a player with a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, amid their rebuild.
Last season, Cooper Flagg took home the award, adding to one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory. He was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in June, and while there are plenty of older players who could take home honors, there is also an influx of freshmen with hype building. Here are five players in contention for the National Player of the Year:
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Dybantsa enters an underrated situation at BYU after a 2024-25 season that saw Kevin Young get them to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The 18-year-old wing has all the tools to not only be a great NBA player, but one of the premier talents in college basketball.
The Cougars are early contenders for the Big 12 title, and if Dybantsa can utilize his athleticism and smooth touch to his advantage, he could end up taking home the award for his two-way prowess. Many scouts are reminded of Anthony Edwards the way he explodes to the rim, but he can also show other ways to score. One thing is for sure: Dybantsa has the confidence to become a superstar.
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Peterson is in a tougher situation at Kansas, despite committing to play for Bill Self's Blue Blood program. He'll immediately come in as 'the guy' and will bear most offensive responsibilities, at least heading into the season.
However, the 6-foot-5 combo guard has the chance to lead his team while getting as many opportunities as possible. The immense amount of touches combined with Kansas' historical success makes him a dark horse candidate for the award.
Like Dybantsa, Peterson's athleticism and two-way skills make him a potential No. 1 overall pick in 2026. What separates him from the pack is his ability to get teammates involved as a facilitator and not focus solely on scoring.
Cam Boozer, Duke
The final freshman on the list, Boozer has the chance to keep the National Player of the Year award at Duke for the second-straight season, and it's certainly realistic. Jon Scheyer's 2025-26 squad is eerily similar to last season with its freshman depth, and the son of NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is at the helm.
The Blue Devils' success with Boozer as the No. 1 option could be the biggest factor in him winning the award. Flagg managed to get them to the Final Four despite his age, and the 6-foot-9 forward could do the same.
Boozer possesses a unique skill set as a true power forward. He looks like four, faces up like a center, but moves, passes, and shoots like a guard.