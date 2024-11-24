Nets Prospect Watch: Dylan Harper Shines, Ace Bailey Struggles in Loss
The Brooklyn Nets' prospect radar could see a shift after the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlett Knights fell to Kennesaw State, 79-77 on Sunday afternoon. The environment was chaotic and a test for Rutgers' freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Harper was the star of the show despite the failed comeback. The 6-foot-6 guard put up 21 points, three rebounds, nine assists, and two steals while shooting 10-for-18 from the field. Harper displayed great poise late in the game, attacking the basket.
Bailey struggled for most of the game but made an effort to revive his game late in the second half. Attending McEachern High School, just 13 miles from Kennesaw State, the Owls spoil the forward's homecoming. Bailey finished with 17 points, a steal, and a block on 6-of-17-shooting.
Bailey and Harper led the late-half comeback, combining for 17 points in the final eight minutes. However, just as the Scarlett Knights looked like they had full control during the final possession after going on a 12-3 run in the final three minutes, but a cross-court Bailey turnover sealed the deal for Kennesaw State.
The freshman duo are both projected to be early-lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, both eyed heavily by the Nets. Harper showed scoring and playmaking prowess, something Brooklyn could use alongside star scorer Cam Thomas.
Bailey has been compared to Duke freshman Cooper Flagg in competition for the No. 1 overall pick in June. Flagg showed similar struggles early in No. 12 Duke's win over No. 17 on Friday night but came alive in the second half. Bailey wasn't as impressive, which could slightly affect draft stock.
On the flip side, a game in which Bailey "struggled" resulted in 17 points and some solid defensive play. That says something about the freshman's game and the standard scouts hold him to. Despite the loss, Rutgers still looks promising moving forward.
