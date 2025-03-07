Nets Reflect to Blown Lead, Monster Curry Performance in Loss to Warriors
The all-time leader in 3-pointers made almost single-handedly handed the Brooklyn Nets their sixth-straight loss. In last night's 121-119 loss to the Golden State Warriors — a matchup in which the Nets once led by as much as 22 — Stephen Curry was unguardable.
Amid a recent defensive slump for head coach Jordi Fernandez and company, Curry exploded for 40 points and four steals while shooting 7-of-13 from long range. Following the missed opportunity, Cam Thomas and Fernandez reacted to the greatest shooter in NBA history's performance.
“They just started turning up the pressure, crashing the glass, getting second-chance points, just getting good shots. Credit to them for executing, but we’ve just got to execute better down the stretch, know what we’re doing defensively and just execute the game plan,” Thomas said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “[Curry] makes tough shots, crazy shots. It can be deflating. … Credit to him. He made timely shots like he always does. Hats off to him, for sure.”
In a signature moment late in the first half, Curry nailed a 28-foot turnaround triple just before the halftime buzzer sounded, cutting Brooklyn's lead to just five while signalling what was to come.
“He’s really hard to guard. That’s why he’s the best shooter ever and one of the best players in the world,” Fernández said. “And he stays consistent. I don’t think you see much frustration [from him]. He just keeps going. And he’s in unbelievable shape. He scored 40 points, and I still think our guys did a great job. That’s how it looks when you play against a player like this.”
Following the vintage performance, Curry himself broke down the near-buzzer-beating circus shot.
So the question is: Do I practice that shot specifically? No. So when it happens, you’re feeding off of that energy, the crowd’s reaction. And then we carried that momentum into the second half,” he said. “That’s how I felt tonight for sure. That’s why I saw there was 0.3 on the clock. I didn’t even look back. I just ran into the locker room trying to hide my surprise. But just having fun, playing the game and doing what I love to do.”
Now 21-41, the final Eastern Conference play-in spot appears to be a farcry for the Nets. Once just a game back of the Chicago Bulls for the 10-seed, Brooklyn has tumbled down to two-and-a-half games back with no end to the slump in sight.
The Nets hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at 6 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.