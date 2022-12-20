Nets Shockingly Have First Fully Healthy Injury Report Since 2019

For the first time ever in the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era, the Brooklyn Nets have their first fully healthy injury report. It's a statement that sounds utterly ridiculous to say out loud, but it's actually true.

Only the following players are listed as out for the Nets matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday: David Duke Jr is out on a G League two-way, Kessler Edwards is out on a G League assignment, Day'Ron Sharpe is out on a G League assignment, and Alondes Williams is out on a G League two-way. The Golden State Warriors have yet to submit their injury report because they're playing tonight, so that will be updated at a later time.

The Brooklyn Nets have been arguably the best team in the NBA as of late. They currently have the second-longest winning streak in the NBA at six games. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they face the teams with the longest winning streaks in the NBA in back-to-back road games - the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

For the first time in nearly two years, it truly feels like the Brooklyn Nets are finally clicking and getting healthy reps together. They haven't looked this good as a team since when James Harden first arrived to the team during the 2021 NBA season. As long as health remains, the Nets have shown their ceiling can go even higher.

