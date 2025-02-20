Nets Waive Bojan Bogdanvoic: End of an NBA Career?
The Brooklyn Nets recently made some roster moves, signing point guard Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract while also waiving veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Hayes gets the call-up from Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, while Bogdanovic is reportedly undergoing season-ending foot surgery.
Bogdanovic did not take the floor for the Nets this season, as he was still in recovery from hand and foot issues due to injuries from last season. With the New York Knicks in 2024, Bogdanovic averaged 10.4 points per game, and was sent over to Brooklyn in the Mikal Bridges trade.
Now that Bogdanovic is without an NBA team at 35 years old, questions of retirement have started to arise. The Bosnian forward has had a largely productive professional career, having been in the league for just over a decade.
As poetic as it sounds, Bogdanovic started his career with the Nets, playing in Brooklyn from 2014 to 2017. Now, with his future in question, he last leaves off a member of the organization that acquired his draft rights in 2011.
Health is the biggest reason for Bogdanovic's potential retirement, but truthfully, he can still play and give solid production to a postseason contender. Not long ago, with the Detroit Pistons, he averaged 21.1 points across a season and a half.
Bogdanovic is expected to have interest from around the league once he recovers from surgery. He is set to hit unrestricted free agency and will be 36 next season. With his playoff experience and a sign of solid production across the last few years, it wouldn't be a surprise if he at least landed a minimum deal.
There are still plenty of playoff teams and title contenders that need depth, the Knicks being the most notable. Bogdanovic's former team has struggled to find production outside of the starting lineup, and the 6-foot-7 veteran could return as a solid shooting option.
While Bogdanovic's second stint in Brooklyn didn't work out or last long, Nets fans will remember him for his early NBA days. From 2014 to 2017, he averaged 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, and although Brooklyn wasn't particularly competitive in that time, he is still appreciated by his first team.
