Skip to main content
Nick Nurse Praises Steve Nash For How He's Handled Nets Drama

© Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Nurse Praises Steve Nash For How He's Handled Nets Drama

Toronto Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse delivered praise to Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash

The Nets head coach, Steve Nash has had a lot to deal with since taking the head job in September 2020. The long list - a list that has expanded each season - includes handfuls of key injuries, COVID-19 outbreaks, disgruntled superstars, and most importantly, surviving an ultimatum that could've cost him his job. 

There's no secret everyone kept a close eye on what was going on in the borough during the Nets' extended off-season, wondering whether the Eastern Conference contender was going to implode and grant Kevin Durant a trade out of Brooklyn. Ultimately, the team remained intact after the drama-packed storm but in the NBA, anything can happen down the road. 

Enter Nick Nurse, who has known Nash before the head coach became a household name during his playing years. The relationship between the head coaches dates back over two decades stemming from when the Raptors' head coach was coaching in England. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Listen, I've known Steve [Nash] for a long time, and pretty well," said Nurse during his pregame press conference. "I got a phone call from him back in about 99-2000. His brother was playing for, I think, Stockport County in England and I was coaching the Manchester Giants, and this was before he was even Steve Nash yet. He was in the league, but he wanted to know if we were practicing, and we were just starting training camps, so we went through about four or five days of training camp with Manchester Giants teams. So I've known him for a long time since then, I've had a lot of good moments along the way."

Before they dueled on the hardwood, Nurse revealed praise for how his long-time friend has handled the drama in Brooklyn and everything that has been thrown at him. He hoold empath for Brooklyn's head coach and believes Nash has handled the load with "great composure and class." 

"When there's a guy you know, for sure (there's empath), you know, you always paid a little more attention when it's somebody you consider a friend," Nurse added."And certainly, like, it's hard. This job is hard, right? This profession is hard, and that stuff just makes it harder, but I think he's, I think he's handled it with great composure and class and all that kind of stuff, and he's still fighting."

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

USATSI_19124256
News

Injury Update: Seth Curry's Return From Injury Timeline Revealed

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17359623
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19261607
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals How Kevin Durant's Trade Request Impacted The Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19121941_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Joe Harris Available Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19172792
News

Injury Report: Nets Joe Harris Probable Against Toronto Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19262076
News

Nets Quickly Reminded of Glaring Hole and Deficiencies in Season Opener

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19261166
News

Ben Simmons Speaks on Fouling Out in Nets Season Opener: 'I Gotta Tone It Down'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19262271
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Ben Simmons Fouling Out

By Joey Linn