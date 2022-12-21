Skip to main content

PHOTO: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Reunite

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry reunited at Durant's holiday party.

For a brief moment, NBA fans received a Kevin Durant and Steph Curry reunion. Curry attended Durant's Boardroom holiday party in New York City where the two posed for this photo together.

The report was first revealed by Page Six, where they also had a source give details about their reunion.

Photo by: Jocko Graves

Photo by: Jocko Graves

“Both Kevin and Steph embraced and got to chat and catch up,” the source told Page Six. “They were very happy seeing each other and had some quiet alone time too.”





While Durant has already committed to the Brooklyn Nets this season, and his team is currently doing better than the Golden State Warriors, this photo still won't stop speculation of a reunion during the off-season. During last year's off-season, there were rumors of Kevin Durant wanting to rejoin Steph Curry on the Warriors, and both sides seemed pretty open to the idea. If those rumors pop up again this year, be sure to accredit this meeting for one of the reasons why.

For now, Brooklyn Nets fans can rest easy knowing that their team is finally back to their winning ways. It feels like the era of drama, trade rumors, and unrest is finally over for the Nets. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can finally focus on what they came to Brooklyn for - winning a championship.

