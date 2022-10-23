Skip to main content
Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the LA Clippers

The Clippers almost certainly have no interest in Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Presented as a possibility in the offseason, a Kyrie Irving trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the LA Clippers makes less sense now than it ever has. While some felt that the fit made sense this summer, the Clippers reportedly had no interest in the star guard, and were not willing to part with any assets to bring him in. Having now bolstered their point guard rotation with John Wall, there is even less reason for the Clippers to deal for Irving. Despite this, the idea is still being presented.

In a recent article from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Kyrie Irving to the Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Reggie Jackson was presented as something that could make sense for both Brooklyn and LA. While this is a hypothetical deal rather than a prediction or sourced report, it is wildly unrealistic.

The Clippers were uninterested in Irving for a reason this summer, and now with his deal set to expire, parting ways with three key rotation players in exchange for a potential rental would be counterproductive to what the team has been building.

On the other end, this deal only makes sense for the Nets if they become certain that Irving is leaving this summer. While the return of Powell, Covington, and Jackson is a strong one, it likely does not elevate their title chances more than the best version of Kyrie Irving. As things stand currently, this is one of the rare "lose-lose" trades.

Needless to say, it will not be happening.

