Report: Lakers Trying Trade with Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have signaled to the rest of the league that they are open for business on the trade market after dealing Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
According to The Athletic insider Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers have made an attempt to swipe some of the Nets' assets.
“The Lakers’ inactivity has not been due to a lack of trying. They struck out with Klay Thompson, were unable to land other impact free agents like Jonas Valančiūnas and DeMar DeRozan, and have failed thus far to find common ground in trade talks with Portland, Brooklyn, Utah, Toronto and Orlando. Now, according to league and team sources, the Lakers are expected to remain patient in their quest to improve their roster," Buha writes.
While the Nets don't quite have a superstar if the Lakers were looking for one, there are a few potential role players that could intrigue Los Angeles. Rumors have floated around the idea of D'Angelo Russell returning to Brooklyn, and that could have been discussed as part of the framework for a potential deal.
Players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson could work for the Lakers, but for now, no deal has come into fruition. However, that doesn't mean a trade between the two sides can't happen later.
