Skip to main content
Report: Nets Open to Trading Ben Simmons

Report: Nets Open to Trading Ben Simmons

Kevin Durant is frustrated with Ben Simmons and the team is open to trading him.

The Brooklyn Nets are at a very critical time period in their franchise, one where very important decisions have to be made. The team needs a new head coach, Kyrie Irving is suspended, Ben Simmons is both injured and not playing well, the team has a losing record, and Kevin Durant is unhappy. What happens next?

According to a report from Ian Begley of SNY, the Nets may be open to trading Ben Simmons.

"Ben Simmons' name came up in the talks, sources say," Begley said in his report.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Durant has grown frustrated with Ben Simmons, and if that's the case, the team may want to move from him as quickly as possible. It's a very tough predicament for the Nets, because they still have to decide whether or not they want to contend or blow it all up. Typically, when a team has a player of Kevin Durant's caliber, you try to keep them for as long as humanly possible. However, the Brooklyn Nets have become such a toxic situation that a complete restart may be what's best for the franchise.

In all honesty, Ben Simmons likely hasn't been given enough time to show what he's truly capable of. It's hard to tell if he's just rusty, or if his back injuries are just too much to overcome. When a player hasn't played for as long as he has, there's a certain level of patience needed to see if they can return to form. Unfortunately, it seems like the Nets don't have that patience.

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_17709399
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19308750
News

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19337321
News

Nets Reveal Steps for Kyrie Irving to Return to Team

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19338019_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Talks Nets Handling of Kyrie Irving Controversy: 'All Unnecessary'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18119064_168390270_lowres
News

Breaking: Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Tweeting About Antisemitic Film

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18131976_168390270_lowres
News

Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19310582
News

Kyrie Irving Suspended: 'Unfit to be Associated With Brooklyn Nets'

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18223479
News

Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Finalize Contract with Ime Udoka Today

By Joey Linn