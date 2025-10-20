The Three Biggest Risers from Brooklyn Nets Preseason
The preseason is over and the regular season is right around the corner for the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets will open regular-season play on Wednesday night when they travel to Charlotte to play the Hornets at 7 p.m. EST. And the rotation is becoming more and more clear in the wake of preseason play.
Brooklyn's key contributors are known. Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton will be the focal points of the offense. But if the Nets want to overachieve this season, they'll need some of those players on the margin to step up. Those players began to emerge in the preseason and showed that they're deserving of regular-season minutes.
Here are the three biggest risers on the Nets roster from their four preseason games.
Ziaire Williams
Perhaps no player was more impressive in preseason play for the Nets than Ziaire Williams. The fifth-year pro out of Stanford averaged 11.8 points, two rebounds, and a steal per game in the preseason. He shot 55.2% from the field and 50% from three on four attempts a night. The three-point shooting is the most encouraging thing for Williams, who is a career 31.6% shooter from behind the arc in 213 career games.
The 6-foot-9 forward figures to be one of the first options off the bench for Jordi Fernandez, and Brooklyn will look for him to be a two-way spark player. His preseason play should inspire a lot of confidence in the former Grizzly to play impactful minutes in Brooklyn this season.
Noah Clowney
Similar to Williams, Noah Clowney put together a solid preseason for the Nets. He played in all four preseason games, averaging 9.3 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 43.8% from three. Nets fans have been waiting for a breakout year from Brooklyn's 2023 first-round pick, and his preseason play is an inspiring sign.
If Clowney can carry over his preseason shooting from behind the arc into the regular season, he'll join Williams as another forward off the bench who could play a three-and-d role. The Nets' ceiling this season could be raised significantly if Williams and Clowney begin to play to their potential.
Day'Ron Sharpe
It's hard to believe that the 23-year-old Sharpe is already entering his fifth NBA season in Brooklyn. And he needed a big preseason to establish a clear role on this team. Sharpe delivered. He averaged seven points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. He also dished two dimes a night, showing off some playmaking potential that Nets fans hadn't seen very often.
With Claxton as the clear starter at center, the backup center role is up for grabs, and Sharpe made a strong case to win that battle. Rookie center Danny Wolf was also impressive in the preseason, but it looks like he'll be starting the season in the G-League for some further development, opening the door for Sharpe to get day-one minutes off the bench.