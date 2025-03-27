Top Three Nets Players Up For Trade This Offseason
The NBA regular season is coming to a close, which means the Brooklyn Nets' offseason is right around the corner. The Nets are nearing playoff elimination amid a 23-50 record and are currently duking it out with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for top-five lottery odds in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the official start of the offseason just a few months away, Brooklyn will start evaluating how it wants to alter the roster. The organization is still in the early stages of a rebuild, and while the team boasts some young talent, there are a few players who could find themselves out in a trade. Here are the top three Nets up for trade this summer:
3. Day'Ron Sharpe
Sharpe was nearly moved at the trade deadline along with fellow center Nic Claxton, as multiple teams were showing interest in the 23-year-old. In his fourth NBA season, Sharpe is averaging career highs across the board, putting up 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He is slowly developing into a solid role player, and could be serviceable for many playoff teams looking for a backup center.
The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the teams interested in Sharpe at the trade deadline, could still be in play for him this summer as their trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams fell through. Set to hit restricted free agency this offseason, Sharpe could be moved in a sign-and-trade that could bring compensation to the Nets.
2. Nic Claxton
Claxton being on this list may surprise a lot of people, but the 25-year-old can bring more to Brooklyn by being traded than kept on the team. The 6-foot-11 center signed a four-year, $97 million contract last summer, but he doesn't quite fit the Nets' timeline. Like Sharpe, the Lakers also showed interest in Claxton at the deadline.
Aside from Los Angeles, Claxton can be a difference-maker for plenty of contending teams, which means the Nets can get more value out of him than they think. Brooklyn already has a lucrative stash of draft picks, but they can add even more and/or younger talent by moving Claxton.
1. Cam Johnson
Johnson is the most obvious player to be brought up in trade talks this summer. The majority of the NBA world believed he would be traded at the deadline, but Brooklyn didn't budge. Now, as he finishes out this season, the 28-year-old remains a Net, but with severe uncertainty.
Averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 47.6% shooting from the field and 39.4% from three, Johnson is the perfect role player for a championship team needing two-way talent. He initially made a name for himself because of his defense, but his scoring increase with Brooklyn has improved his reputation as an offensive talent.
The Nets can get plenty of value out of Johnson, who isn't set to hit free agency until 2027. Expect teams to be lining up with offers once again.