Two Guards the Brooklyn Nets Can Add This Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets are poised to enter the 2025-26 season in a competitive rebuild, and with the No. 1-ranked cap space for the summer, there is a significant chance they will make a splash in the free agency market.
With point guard D'Angelo Russell set for free agency and no deal being put on the table for the ten-year NBA veteran, the Brooklyn Nets could be looking for a guard to grow with Cam Thomas or even another veteran replacement.
Of course, they also have the potential of landing a guard in the draft as well, althought it's unlikely they find another guard ready for major NBA minutes at pick No. 10. There have been rumors of the Nets reaching out for the Spurs No. 2 pick, but that is unlikely to happen for Brooklyn.
Here are a couple of players the Brooklyn Nets could target this offseason to pair with Cam Thomas for their 2025-26 squad:
Nickeil Walker-Alexander (Unrestricted Free Agent)
The 26-year-old guard could be on his way out of Minnesota after helping them make a great playoff run this season. After playing through his two-year, $9 million contract, Alexander-Walker could command a greater payday this offseason, which Minnesota may not want to offer.
Forbes NBA Writer Evan Sidery posted to his X, "The overwhelming expectation is Nickeil Alexander-Walker will leave the Timberwolves as an upcoming free agent." The Timberwolves will have Terrance Shannon Jr. ready to jump into the fray, which is also a reason the Wolves could be okay with parting ways with the young guard.
He started only 30 games in the past two seasons for the Wolves, but as he prepares for his age-27 season, he could certainly be looking for an increased role. Signing the guard would also allow Cam Thomas to take on the role of the dominant ball handler for Brooklyn, which has also been a suggestion for the team.
Quentin Grimes (Restricted Free Agent)
Quentin Grimes came over to the Sixers via trade this past season, and he was an immediate game-changer in the 25 starts for Philadelphia in the 28 games he played. He's been pegged as one of the most sought-after guards in free agency this summer after displaying the capabilities he did to end the season for Philly.
Playing in a 33.7-minute average, Grimes logged an impressive 21.9 points offensively while also logging 1.5 steals per game. He's a solid two-way guard who would pair well next to a pure scorer like Cam Thomas. Given he's only 25, this would also allow Grimes to grow with Thomas and also put another great scorer on their team.
Grimes is a restricted free agent, so any offer a team makes for him, the 76ers will be allowed to match, but with the Nets having the largest cap space in the offseason, there could be a chance the Nets offer Grimes a contract the 76ers just cannot match.