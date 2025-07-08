Two Undrafted Rookies Who Could Step up in Summer League With Drake Powell Out
The Brooklyn Nets will play their first game in the Las Vegas Summer League on July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. New York Post reporter Brian Lewis has reported that they will be without their No. 22 pick, Drake Powell, for the tournament.
This move seems more like a precaution than anything significant, as Powell will continue to practice with the team. Many fans were excited to see the Nets' five-man rookie class playing together, but this situation opens up more opportunities for other young players.
Two undrafted free agents acquired by Brooklyn will have more opportunities to showcase their skills.
D'Andre Davis
Better known as 'Dre' during his college days, Davis brings significant high-major experience to a young roster. He played for Louisville, Seton Hall, and most recently, Ole Miss. His best season was with Seton Hall in 2023-24, where he averaged 15 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Davis brings toughness to the wing position, standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 215 pounds. He saw his three-point accuracy fall off later in his college career, shooting 32.5% this past season with the Rebels, but shot 40.9% from three in his junior year with the Pirates.
Davis should have an opportunity following the news about Powell, although it might not materialize in the first few games. It's common for teams to heavily feature their drafted first- and second-year players at the beginning of the Summer League before reducing their playing time in later games. Although Davis is 23 years old, he could leverage his experience as an asset on a very young team and secure a two-way contract with Brooklyn.
TJ Bamba
Bamba continues the trend of physical players, standing at 6 feet 5 inches and 220 pounds, he is a tough guard in the paint. He also made his rounds in high-major college programs, going from Washington State, to Villanova, then Oregon in his final year.
Bamba has the potential to make an immediate impact on the defensive end, having been named to the Big Ten All-Defense team in 2024-25 and finishing second in the conference for steal percentage. During his junior year at Washington State, he demonstrated his scoring ability by averaging 15.8 points per game and shooting 37.2% from three-point range on 4.8 attempts per game.
Coming to Brooklyn is special for Bamba as well being from the New York area. Even though he is already 24-years-old, Bamba brings tenacity on defense that Brooklyn severely lacked last season.