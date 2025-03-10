Why Noah Clowney Should Start for the Brooklyn Nets Going Forward
Noah Clowney returned to action last night for the first time since Jan. 27. In the Brooklyn Nets' seventh-straight loss — a 105-102 blunder against the Charlotte Hornets — Clowney logged 18 minutes while going 0-of-5 from the field and grabbing four rebounds. It wasn't the comeback performance Nets fans were hoping for, but it was Clowney's first game back from an ankle sprain that sidelined him for over a month.
Despite the lackluster showing, Clowney should be tabbed as head coach Jordi Fernandez's starting power forward for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to injury, the 20-year-old was averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the playoff-hopeful Brooklyn. Now, amid what could be a postseason-killing skid, the Nets must begin looking to the future.
And the future is Clowney.
While his averages were nothing fantastic, the former first-round pick flashed multiple times throughout this season. Since securing a play-in spot seems like a farcry now, gaining as much experience for the high-potential youngsters on the roster has to be a primary focus.
General manager Sean Marks said it best himself via the New York Post earlier this year.
“Those in the know and those in our Nets family understand we’re building this and we’re building this for hopefully sustainable success,” Marks told Brian Lewis.“That’s what we want. We want to get it to that. We’re going to have to be systematic with some of the decisions we make. And they may not always be in line with winning the next game or putting the most talent out there.”
Winning no longer seems to be the main goal in Brooklyn. Getting players like Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson — all of who have been staples of Fernandez's rotation — ample opportunities will be key going forward.
With a pivotal offseason on the horizon, continuing to develop Clowney is paramount for the future of the Nets' frontcourt. Yes, his return was relatively poor, but the uncharacteristic display doesn't define Clowney as a player. As his playing time increases, he'll get closer to reaching his already-high potential.
