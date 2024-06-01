Why the Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Pursue Bulls' Zach LaVine
According to K.C. Johnson, the Chicago Bulls' asking price for former all-star and high flying guard Zach LaVine has "significantly dropped." Both LaVine and the Bulls organization appear motivated to find the 29-year-old a new home after a seven-year tenure in Chicago.
With reports emerging that the Bulls would be willing to deal LaVine for much less than they were at this past year's trade deadline, a salary-dump package could be in play. Regardless of how little Chicago is willing to accept in return, the Brooklyn Nets should not get involved.
Attempting to trade for a franchise-changing talent like Donovan Mitchell is one thing. Snagging a near 30-year old who is set to command over $43 million next season (including a 15% trade kicker) and is under contract through the 2026-27 NBA season would not be a smart move given Brooklyn's current situation. Not to mention LaVine's game centers around his athleticism, something that will deteriorate each year following his 30th birthday.
Some fans have advocated for the acquisition of LaVine due to it being a pathway to dump Ben Simmons' current contract. This would not help the Nets in any regard, because Simmons' contract expires following the 2024-25 campaign. Brooklyn would be stuck with LaVine for another three seasons, further stunting their timeline currently built around Mikal Bridges.
Beyond the financials, LaVine simply isn't a good basketball fit. He is a high-volume shot-taker, which would do nothing but stunt Cam Thomas' development. This move would parallel the Phoenix Suns' deal for Bradley Beal last off-season. Poor basketball fit on top of an immovable contract. Nets fans should hope that come the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season Brooklyn stays far away from LaVine.
