Windhorst: Nets Willing to Trade 'Just About Everyone'
The fire sale could be on in Brooklyn.
Typically, these events occur after some sort of astronomical failure, proving it's time to head into a new direction.
But this doesn't apply to the Nets. As of right now, they're too good.
General Manager Sean Marks didn't re-acquire Brooklyn's two first-round picks from the Houston Rockets to land a fringe-lottery selection. There was a vision in mind, and through nearly a quarter of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Nets have far surpassed what was expected.
Thus, trades may be coming.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, virtually no one is untouchable.
He reported that "just about everyone" is available for the right price, but the Nets aren't interested in "giving anyone away."
The value must be evident for Marks to make a move. Brooklyn has a sought-after bunch of veterans that many contenders would likely give up solid assets for. Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Dennis Schröder immediately come to mind.
It would be intriguing to learn who is excluded from "just about everyone." Would the Nets part with Cam Thomas after opting not to extend the 23-year-old by Oct. 21? It seems highly unlikely, given his growth each year since his arrival in Brooklyn, but nothing can be ruled out at this point.
There have been rumors and rumblings every which way surrounding the Nets. Everything from gutting the entire roster to trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo has been discussed.
Fans must wait and see what Marks decides to give that buzz any sense of validity.
