Would a Brooklyn Nets-Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Be Worth It?
Here we go again.
Prior to dealing Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets were considering leveraging their future to attract another star to the franchise. Donovan Mitchell was the primary target, but after the Cleveland Cavaliers guard re-upped on a three-year, $150.3 million deal, Brooklyn shifted its focus to a total rebuild.
Developing in-house talent is a major priority for rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez, but few players in the league are worth completely re-accessing the future for. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them.
Per Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks star could soon force his way out of the organization he's been part of for over a decade. If that's the route he opts for, the Nets are on his short list of desired destinations.
"The teams I've heard are Miami and New York -- the Nets, not the Knicks," an Eastern Conference executive claimed in CBS Sports' report.
Brooklyn burned itself on the infamous 2021 James Harden trade, a transaction that forced general manager Sean Marks to re-acquire one of the Nets' picks sent to the Houston Rockets for the then-disgruntled guard. The pairing didn't work out, and the rest is history.
While certainly possessing the assets necessary to acquire a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber, would it really be worth it? Granted it's only been five games, but Brooklyn's early performances haven't signaled those of a rebuilding team. The Nets have been competitive in every contest, potentially pointing to things turning around quicker than expected.
It seems almost impossible to evaluate Antetokounmpo's value, because the notion that he may be available is insane in itself. If Marks feels like the risk outweighs the reward, the former NBA Finals MVP could soon find himself suiting up at the Barclays Center
