Nets' Owner Joe Tsai Set to Purchase Minority Stake in NFL Franchise
Ahead of the Brooklyn Nets' inaugural rebuilding season, owner Joe Tsai is continuing to acquire assets outside of the Barclays Center.
According to Bloomberg, a deal between Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and private equity firm Acres Management and Tsai are in "advanced talks." The share valuation reportedly sits at $8.1 million.
A breakdown of the deal goes as follows: Acres will purchase a 10% stake in properties, including the Dolphins' home Hard Rock Stadium and F1's Miami Gran Prix. Tsai will personally acquire 3% through Blue Pool Capital. Bloomberg added that their sources have yet to be revealed due to negotiations remaining private.
Tsai's purchase could become the NFL's initial private equity transaction since the league changed its rules regarding ownership guidelines earlier this year. The Dolphins would become the third professional sports franchise Tsai holds a stake in following his purchases of the Nets and WNBA's New York Liberty back in 2019.
Per NetsDaily, head of Blue Pool Capital Oliver Weisberg said the Tsai family was interested in adding additional professional sports investments, viewing the assets as similar to stocks or real estate.
"We believe that the rising interest in live sports, and the increasing growth in media rights, that’s something we’re super excited about,” Weisberg said.
Once "in at crossroads," Tsai's Nets embark on year one of their total overhaul Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.