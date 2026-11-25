The Brooklyn Nets are back in action, and they desperately need to get back in the win column.

After dropping a game on Monday night in Julius Randle’s return to Minnesota, the Nets will be looking to snap their five-game losing streak in a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Currently holding the 14th and 15th spots in the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets and Bucks have each had rough seasons up to this point.

While neither team has had the season it was hoping for, both have a golden opportunity in front of them to get into the win column. Of course, only one team will be able to secure this win in NBA Cup action, and any hopes the Nets still have of making it to the postseason could ride on this matchup.

It’s still only November, and there are still several months of basketball remaining, but falling to the current worst team in the East after having such a poor start to the year could put an early nail in the Nets’ coffin. On the other hand, this game could lend the Nets a chance to get back on their feet and get a much-needed victory.

After all, the Nets have been able to showcase their competitiveness throughout the season, and an opponent like Milwaukee could be what they need to get into a rhythm. Overall, this game probably won’t mean much for either team, but it could still play a real role in the Nets’ mental approach moving forward.

It’s obvious that losing so much over the past few years has put the entire organization in a tough spot, so any chance the Nets have to get a win against a team like the Bucks is crucial. Jordi Fernandez and the coaching staff should emphasize the importance of playing a game like this, even if the NBA Cup aspect is likely inconsequential for the Nets.

Ultimately, this game should be about pride for the Nets. After getting pummeled several times in just the first month of the season, the Nets need to show they can get back up and keep fighting.

The season is going to rage on for 82 games whether the Nets give it their all every night or not, and it’s critical for a young team to show a consistent fight, even when the scoreboard hasn’t often been in their favor. And on a night where there’s a solid shot that the scoreboard does favor Brooklyn when the final buzzer sounds, the Nets have to take advantage of their opportunity.