Brooklyn Nets' Lack of Shot-Blocking Could be Major Concern in 2026-27

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of questions to answer next season, and their defense inside could be one of the most interesting.

As the Nets prepare for the 2026-27 season, they have plenty of questions surrounding what their team may look like. With some new faces on the roster and no incentive to tank, the Nets are hoping to be one of the surprise teams in the Eastern Conference next season.

It remains to be seen how the pieces will fit together, but the Nets certainly have an intriguing mix of young and experienced talent that could push Brooklyn toward its first postseason appearance since 2023. While Jordi Fernandez wants to establish a sound foundation defensively, it could be a tough task considering the uncertainty of their interior defense.

More specifically, the Nets may be lacking the rim protection needed to get where they want to be next season. Last season, the Nets were among the worst teams in the league when it came to blocking shots, averaging 4.3 per game, good for 24th in the association.

That number becomes even more concerning when considering that Brooklyn lost its blocks leader in the offseason, with Nic Claxton’s 1.1 blocks a night now in Chicago. Danny Wolf’s 1.0 blocks per 36 minutes is the best mark of returning Nets, with new starting center Day’Ron Sharpe managing only 0.4 blocks a night and 0.8 blocks per 36.

There also won’t be much help on the way via Brooklyn’s offseason additions. Moe Wagner managed only two total blocks in 427 minutes last season, and Julius Randle gave Minnesota only 18 blocks across 2,610 minutes. Although those two could still be impactful interior defenders, they won’t be helping Brooklyn send shots back.

As it stands now, the Nets don’t have a clear shot-blocking presence, which could be a problem as the season goes on. Obviously, blocking shots is only one piece of the puzzle defensively, but it could hurt Brooklyn if it goes a full 82 games without having anyone to deter drivers from going up in the paint.

It doesn’t appear Brooklyn has any immediate plans to address this issue, but it could be a priority for the Nets if they opt to buy at the deadline or even in the buyout market. Shot-blocking is just one question Brooklyn needs to answer next season, but it could be one that defines its defense.