Brooklyn Nets Must Snap Losing Streak Soon to Save Season

The Brooklyn Nets are still looking to secure their first win, and they can’t afford for this losing streak to extend much longer.

On Tuesday night, the Nets looked poised to win their first game and snap their short losing streak to begin the season. Instead, a few plays down the stretch went Boston’s way, and the Nets fell for the fourth straight time to start 2026-27.

While a four-game losing streak is far from the end of the world for Brooklyn, it’s certainly far from ideal to start the season in that fashion. If the Nets are going to find their way into the postseason picture, they’ll soon need to start getting in the win column.

After some rough matchups early, the Nets showed on Tuesday that they’re capable of competing against good competition. Unfortunately, competing and finishing with a win are two different things and have much different meanings for the standings.

Moral victories are fine for a team like Brooklyn at this stage of a rebuild, but the goal of making the postseason still hinges on getting real wins for the standings. Given how Brooklyn has responded to its losses, it isn’t taking any one defeat too hard or dwelling on the losing streak.

As promising as that is for the team moving forward, the losses are still piling up for a Nets team that may already need everything to go its way to be in the postseason conversation after the All-Star break.

Going into their NBA Cup game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, the Nets will be one of only teams without a win, and the lone winless team in the East. While they’ll get a chance to play in Barclays Center on Friday night, the Nets’ upcoming slate is filled with road matchups.

Six of the Nets’ next eight games will come away from home, which may only make things more difficult. A tough early stretch isn’t impossible to recover from, but the longer the Nets stay winless, the harder it will be to dig themselves out of a hole.

Still, there’s some hope for Brooklyn in the form of the rest of the Eastern Conference standings. An early hole isn’t ideal, but the Nets are still only one game back in the loss column from 10th.

The middle of the East won’t have a real chance to pull away from Brooklyn any time soon, but none of that will matter if the Nets’ losing streak goes much longer.