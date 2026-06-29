Brooklyn Nets' NBA Summer League Schedule is Set

The next stage of the offseason for the Brooklyn Nets lies in free agency and the NBA Summer League. While the former offers plenty of uncertainty, what lies ahead for the Nets' youth in the Summer is fairly clear.

Brooklyn's NBA Summer League schedule is set, with the team set to play in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.

summer hoops otw 😎 pic.twitter.com/roeUZ42XL5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 26, 2026

Maximizing the number of games the team can play in makes sense on its current trajectory. The Nets have the chance to fill out their roster with a lot of young and promising talent. The more games they play, the more opportunities their rookies and second-year players get to work through mistakes and get acquainted with one another.

Brooklyn has yet to announce an official roster, but it can be assumed that its 2026 draft picks and undrafted free agents will suit up for the team. Mikel Brown Jr., Joshua Jefferson and Tyler Bilodeau make up the draftees who will likely get plenty of touches.

As for the undrafted free agents that have been brought in so far, Dion Brown and Ben Humichrous signed Exhibit-10 deals almost immediately after the draft. The most recent signee is Duke Brennan, who is on a Summer League contract.

Players eligible for the NBA Summer League are typically rookies, second-year and third-year players, with the occasional exception of a former NBA player trying to make a return to the league. The Nets have plenty of players fitting these requirements outside of their rookies.

Their five first-round picks from the 2025 NBA Draft are eligible to play, and it's likely that the organization will want to see the majority of them on the court. Egor Dëmin and Danny Wolf both faced season-ending injuries at the tail end of the 2025-26 campaign, so there is a chance they could sit out of the tournaments to focus on recovery.