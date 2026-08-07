Brooklyn Nets Need Julius Randle to Improve in Key Area Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets’ newest star will be looking to help turn things around, and a key area of his game could be the difference-maker.

This offseason has been chaotic around the league, and Brooklyn has been no stranger to the fun, acquiring Julius Randle in a three-team deal back in June. After spending the past two years in Minnesota, Randle joins a young Nets team with hopes of securing their first postseason appearance since 2023.

While things won’t be easy for the Nets for a number of reasons next season, getting through the deep Eastern Conference could become a bit easier if Randle can make a key change. While Randle is best known for his bully ball, he’s more than willing to put up shots from the perimeter, and Brooklyn will need him to knock those down at a higher clip in 2027.

Last season, Randle had a rough season shooting from beyond the arc, knocking down only 31.5% of his 4.4 attempts per game. Although Randle’s career mark of 33.2% should keep the Nets’ expectations reasonable, he’s also had some legitimately good shooting years, nailing a career-best 41.1% from deep in 2020-21.

As one of the leaders of the team next season, Randle’s outside shooting will be a weapon that Brooklyn may have to rely on from time to time. Outside of his 2021 season, Randle’s next best shooting years have all come around the 34% mark, which is below last season’s league average of 36%.

Considering Randle’s poor shooting throughout his career, the Nets getting a league average season from him would be huge. Although getting an increase in 3-point efficiency may not be a key issue for most teams, Randle is joining a Nets team that finished dead last in 3-point shooting last season at just 34%.

Despite the poor percentage, Jordi Fernandez still consistently encouraged his team to fire from beyond the arc, with the Nets finishing 11th in 3-point attempts. With that in mind, Randle’s career percentages shouldn’t prevent him from putting shots up, which could be a blessing or a curse for Brooklyn.

Randle is sure to be a positive impact player for the Nets in many areas and will be a driving force in any postseason push the Nets may make. However, if he can’t find a rhythm from beyond the arc and deliver a better percentage than last season, it could be a rough 82 games for the new Net.