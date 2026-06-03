Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Acquire Top Scorer from Charlotte Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are firmly in talent acquisition mode, as the team may look to make a legitimate playoff push next season with no incentive to tank.

Austin Reaves has been linked to the team. Jalen Duren could also be a fit. Suppose both high-priced free agents don't land in Brooklyn, there could be a contingency plan in place, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey writes.

"The Brooklyn Nets, who can carve out close to $50 million in cap space, will certainly be looking for bigger names, but their roster situation isn't the most appealing in the league," Bailey wrote.

"If they strike out on someone like Reaves or have offer sheets for restricted free agents like Peyton Watson or Jalen Duren matched by their incumbent teams, they could chase someone like Coby White."

White has averaged 20 points per game before in his career, proving he can get it done when he needs to most.

White could have an empty canvas to work with in Brooklyn, as the team currently doesn't have enough scoring depth at the guard position to work with.

Cam Thomas simply didn't grow his game as many within the Nets would've liked him to, leaving a gaping hole on the roster in the scoring department, especially at guard.

Though the Nets may choose to address that in the draft with Darius Acuff and Mikel Brown Jr. expected to be on the board at No. 6, the organization could still use a veteran to help support Michael Porter Jr.

The Nets desperately need a guard who can take over games in crunchtime and take defenders off the dribble, whether he's looking to attack the basket or create from all three levels.

White may not be the answer the Nets are looking for long-term in that regard, but at the very least, for now, he could help the Nets push for a play-in spot and mentor some of the younger guards on the roster, such as Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré.

If the Nets choose to select Acuff or Browh, White could begin the season as the starting one or two guard to give either guard a chance to slowly work their way into the lineup.

White may never become an All-Star, but he could take another leap under Nets coach Jordi Fernández next season similar to Porter, given the on-ball reps that would likely be made available to him.