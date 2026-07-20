Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star Forward for Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. faces an uncertain future with the Brooklyn Nets, even if he sounds optimistic about the team's future.

The Nets would likely want to add more future assets to their stockpile should they look to move their leading scorer.

Alternatively, they could look to acquire Brandon Ingram and a 2030 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers if and when their deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors finalizes, FanSided's Christopher Kline writes.

"In a vacuum, Porter is a better player than Ingram — and he's on an expiring contract, whereas Ingram has a $41.9 million player option available in 2027-28," Kline wrote. "Ingram has All-Star pedigree and, on paper, he very much fits Brooklyn's team-building vision. The Clippers probably don't need to attach an arm and a leg to get this deal across the finish line."

Ingram would give the Nets significantly more versatility on the offensive end, given his ability to create his own shot and make plays for his teammates.

Porter developed into a solid No. 1 option in his first season with the Nets, though it was apparent that the Nets could've used a player who is more comfortable creating offense on the ball several times throughout games, especially during crunch time.

Ingram has a player option for the 2027-28 season, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him decline that to secure a more lucrative long-term contract before he turns 30.

The bigger asset for Brooklyn in this deal would be the first round pick, which could give the Nets the opportunity to draft a young player with incredible upside or another asset to be used in a deal to acquire a meaningful asset.

You can never have too many picks in the apron era, as contending teams oftentimes have to part with meaningful role players to avoid the harshest financial penalties.

I'd argue that Ingram would be an upgrade over Porter, as Ingram's all-around versatility and serviceable defense outweigh the off-ball scoring and 3-point shooting Porter brings to the table, though it depends on a team's roster construction.

Ingram and Julius Randle both primarily operate with the ball in their hands, so it'd be up to Nets coach Jordi Fernández to mix and match both players with the right lineup combinations while finding ways to maximize their upside as scorers.

The Nets should seriously consider this deal if it would actually end up being on the table.