The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the league’s worst teams to open the season, but their goals are still within reach.

On Saturday night, the Nets secured a much-needed win with a 118-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Despite a furious second-half rally from Charlotte, Brooklyn was able to hold on and get their second win in three games.

While the matchup wasn’t always smooth sailing for the Nets, they did just enough to walk out of Charlotte with the win. Considering how this season has gone for the Nets, that’s more than enough for Brooklyn to be satisfied.

Of course, not everything will be measured in wins and losses for the Nets this season, given the importance of developing the young core and figuring out the best route for building after this season. Still, the Nets’ hopes of making it to the postseason will hinge on how that record looks in April.

So far, it hasn’t been a pretty season for Brooklyn. Filled with losing streaks and poor efforts, the Nets winning two of their last three has now pushed them to a 5-14 record. Going from 3-13 to 5-14 isn’t some massive accomplishment, but it is quite noteworthy when accounting for the Eastern Conference picture.

At 5-14, the Nets are actually only two games behind Chicago for 10th place in the East. Of course, getting to 10th is the goal for Brooklyn, as that is the final play-in spot, so remaining this close through a quarter of the season is something to watch.

Moving forward, the Nets will likely need to string together wins more frequently and play closer to .500 basketball than they have for most of the season, but there shouldn’t be any imminent pressure on Brooklyn to turn into a great team. While Brooklyn still has ground to make up, the Bulls are sitting in the play-in picture, having won only 36.8% of their games. The 7-11 Toronto Raptors sit at ninth in the East, also winning less than 40% of their matchups thus far.

Ultimately, the Nets simply doing enough to avoid massive losing streaks and get some key wins against teams with similar records could be all it takes to stay in the postseason picture. It’s always possible that some of the teams ahead of Brooklyn turn it on at some point and pull away, but the Nets are well within striking distance as December approaches.