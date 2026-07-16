Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Rush Out of Rebuild Despite Pick Situation

The Brooklyn Nets have been in the midst of a rebuild for a few years, but their situation shouldn’t force them to rush out of that stage.

Next season, the Nets should have a much different look from the past couple of years. With Julius Randle joining the squad, many young players having another year of experience and Mikel Brown Jr. looking to bring a spark, the Nets could be one of the most interesting teams in the East next season.

Alongside that, the Nets will also likely be looking to contend for a spot in the postseason. Although their rebuild isn’t at the stage where most teams would start looking to win, the Nets don’t have control of their 2027 first-round pick.

Instead, the pick is owed via swap to the Houston Rockets, effectively giving Brooklyn no reason to tank. With the freedom to compete for a postseason spot next season without worrying about draft lottery ramifications, the Nets should be right in the middle of the play-in race.

Given Brooklyn’s young players potentially being in the midst of a play-in race and having some extra experience going into the 2027 offseason, it has seemed like the logical next step for Brooklyn to continue building on that and trying to compete. However, it might make sense for Brooklyn to get that sort of experience and take a step back again.

With the veteran forward duo of Randle and Michael Porter Jr. running the show, and the Nets being without a clear franchise cornerstone from their recent draft classes, going back into a rebuild may be a smart option. Especially considering the potential value Randle or Porter could have next offseason, the Nets may be wise to lock up their long-term futures and/or trade them for young players or draft assets.

Ultimately, there may not be any level of development from Brooklyn’s current roster that will get it into the top tier of the league. Considering the Nets have all of their future first-round picks beyond the 2027 pick, Sean Marks and company could sell high on a good season and again pursue their next franchise star through the draft.

With the new draft lottery odds, that strategy may be the clear path for the Nets without even needing to tear anything down. While the Nets should be a fun team next season and could even find themselves back in the postseason, it shouldn’t be seen as a promise for competitive basketball in the immediate future.