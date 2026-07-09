3 All-Stars the Brooklyn Nets Could Trade for After Acquiring Julius Randle

The Brooklyn Nets made a big step back towards playoff contention when they decided to trade for Julius Randle.

Randle should bring a nice, steady veteran presence to a young team in desperate need of some, as he has experience helping the New York Knicks ascend from the depths of dysfunction years before the franchise rose to the peaks of championship glory.

A wiser Randle could help Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. elevate their games, but he could also be a complement to the next star the Nets acquire.

Who could that be? Let's take a look.

1. Zion Williamson

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zion Williamson has seemingly been available for years now, but the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to actually move him.

At this point, the market is probably fairly depressed for the former No. 1 overall pick, but a new situation could help the ex-Duke standout bring seismic waves to arenas once again with his thunderous dunks.

Williamson's knack for putting pressure on the rim and filling the lane could mesh well with the Nets' lead playmakers, and Brooklyn could be the spot where Williamson experiences a mid-career renaissance and brings some life to a perpetually quiet Barclays Center.

2. Domantas Sabonis

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (11) rebounds tagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Domantas Sabonis has been loosely mentioned in trade rumors, but the Sacramento Kings could now look to keep him in the fold with DeMar DeRozan leaving the franchise.

Sabonis has a lot of the same skillsets as Randle, but the Nets seem to have an affinity for bigs who can operate as hubs and move the ball effectively, so Nets coach Jordi Fernández could easily stagger their minutes.

Sabonis could also be a nice mentor for Danny Wolf, as Wolf could definitely improve his post game and ability to move the ball without committing a ton of turnovers.

3. Paolo Banchero

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orlando Magic might not be ready to move on from Paolo Banchero just yet, but he's another guy who's been loosely mentioned in trade rumors.

Some have mentioned that Banchero could be swapped with Michael Porter Jr. to improve the Magic's 3-point shooting, but the Nets would likely need to add draft picks to make it worth Orlando's time.

With Banchero still under 25 years old, he could develop into the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future, especially with ample time to improve his 3-point shooting to complement his elite ability to get downhill.