Brooklyn Nets Must Improve From 3-Point Range Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to improve next season, and improvement in one key area could lead to an improvement across the board.

Over the past few seasons, Brooklyn has been stuck near the bottom of the standings. Hoping for lottery luck each year in hopes of landing a top pick and the next franchise cornerstone, the Nets have been unable to get that luck to go their way.

Still, without their own first-round pick for next season, the Nets will be ready to compete in the stacked Eastern Conference. With the acquisition of Julius Randle and the selection of Mikel Brown Jr. in the draft headlining the Nets’ offseason thus far, it’s clear that Brooklyn should be a better squad in 2027.

While those moves are certainly helpful, a quick look at last season’s numbers make it clear exactly where the Nets must take a leap if they want to be in the postseason picture. Considering the direction of the modern NBA, it should be no surprise that Brooklyn’s most pressing need is better 3-point shooting.

Last season, the Nets were tied for the worst 3-point percentage in the league, knocking down only 34% of their shots from that range. Going hand-in-hand, the Nets also finished with the worst offense in the league.

While it certainly helps to have another couple of playmakers in Randle and Brown, the Nets will need their personnel to knock down shots at a higher clip. With such a young group, there are still many players trying to fully adjust to the NBA 3-point line, and improvement should come with time.

Perhaps the most interesting piece of Brooklyn’s league-worst 3-point percentage is that they were far from the bottom of the league in attempts. With coach Jordi Fernandez continuing to pour confidence in his team last season, the Nets finished 11th in 3-point attempts, tallying 38.4 a night.

Should the Nets enter next season with a similar approach in 3-point volume, they could have a clear path to turning things around. While it’s easier said than done to simply improve 3-point percentage, the Nets have some new personnel and a more-experienced young core than they did a year ago, which should certainly help.

Overall, Brooklyn’s offense will need a jolt from beyond the arc to get back into the postseason in 2027. Although the pieces may not be a perfect fit, the Nets’ outside shooting should only be able to get better from here.