Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Worry About Fit in Offseason Trades

The Brooklyn Nets should be an improved team next season, but it’s still too early to start targeting fit over talent.

The next couple of years in Brooklyn will be quite interesting as the team navigates this stage of the rebuild. Without control of their first-round pick next season, the Nets are in a bit of a unique situation, especially as the new lottery odds get implemented.

Without any concerns about how performance could impact their pick, the Nets have nothing stopping them from going after a postseason berth. With no postseason basketball in Brooklyn since Mikal Bridges took over a depleted group in 2023, the Nets may be a bit desperate to make their way back to playing meaningful basketball.

Considering the Nets are still far from contending for a top spot in the standings, they should still be operating as if they are in the midst of a rebuild. Sure, not having control of their pick for next season hurts, but skipping steps while still having such a young core would be a poor decision.

That’s where the Nets’ strategy in any other trades this offseason could be tested. Throughout the Nets’ recent history, star hunting has been a top priority, even if it’s spectacularly failed multiple times.

While going after stars doesn’t appear to be at the top of the Nets’ list, it’s just as important for Brooklyn to avoid targeting fit over talent. Obviously, Brooklyn doesn’t want to overload itself at any position or acquire someone who will significantly cut into its top prospects’ playing time and usage.

However, the trade market will be filled with talent, particularly if the Nets choose to move off Michael Porter Jr., who is entering the final year of his deal. As much as it might make sense for the Nets to acquire a gritty role player who fills a need or target a knockdown shooter to help with Brooklyn’s poor outside shooting, Sean Marks and company must focus on acquiring as much talent and assets as possible.

The Nets don’t have incentive to lose next season, but they also don’t necessarily have incentive to try and win big. With so many question marks surrounding their top prospects, the Nets need to continue prioritizing development.

Veterans such as Julius Randle and Terance Mann should be able to make life a bit easier for the young players, but targeting too many players like that simply in search of a spot in the play-in tournament would be an incredibly short-sighted move.