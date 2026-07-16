Report: Michael Porter Jr.'s Future with Brooklyn Nets Could Be Decided Soon

The Brooklyn Nets may be at a fork in the road with Michael Porter Jr., given that they're in a rebuilding situation.

There are two options the Nets could take regarding their leading scorer's future with the franchise.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, we could be getting clarity on the matter within the next few weeks.

"Michael Porter Jr's agent, Mark Bartelstein, is scheduled to meet with the Brooklyn Nets and general manager Sean Marks towards the tail end of summer league or at the end of summer league to begin dialogue on an extension," Haynes reported during an appearance on NBA TV's The Association. "Now if it becomes apparent early on that an extension is not in play, then I do believe the next step will be the Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. potentially parting ways and potentially looking to move him."

Chris Haynes:



"Michael Porter Jr's agent...is scheduled to meet with the Brooklyn Nets...towards the tail end of summer league or at the end of summer league to begin dialogue on an extension. If it becomes apparent early on that an extension is not in play, then I do believe… pic.twitter.com/9uvhs8TmDy — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 16, 2026

The Nets would likely target young players and/or first-round draft picks in any potential deal for Porter, as the franchise seems intent on focusing on their long-term future rather than going all in for a playoff spot.

The Nets initially took on Porter's salary to add another first-round pick to their cache while giving the Denver Nuggets a capable piece in Cam Johnson and more cap space to build a deeper roster.

Little did they know that Porter would shake off a poor postseason showing and flirt for a spot in the All-Star Game in his first season as a No. 1 option.

Porter proved to be an excellent fit with this roster, developing quick chemistry with Nic Claxton while serving as a respected voice in a young locker room.

Porter and Claxton seemed to have a nice rapport both on and off the court, consistently finding each other through well designed screens and off-ball actions.

With Claxton headed to the Chicago Bulls in a multi-team deal sending Julius Randle to the Nets, the offense could look a whole lot different this season.

Porter's ability to get free off the ball could mesh well with Randle's iso-heavy style of play, but Randle will almost certainly want to get his each night, which could leave fewer shot attempts for Porter.

Given that Porter is ready to contribute to a team that is ready to win now, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Nets trade him this offseason in favor of extending his contract.