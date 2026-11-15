Brooklyn Nets Simply Need to Stay Afloat in East Postseason Race

The Brooklyn Nets’ start to the season hasn’t been ideal, but their goals are still well within reach.

Going into Saturday night’s bout with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Nets sit at 3-8 for the season. Rebounding from an 0-5 start to play .500 basketball for the past couple of weeks, the Nets might be starting to round into form for the rest of the season.

Still only 11 games into an 82-game slate, there’s more than enough time for Brooklyn to find its footing and build some chemistry. While there isn’t any real pressure on the Nets this season, they still entered the year with hopes of competing for a play-in spot.

Although the 0-5 start didn’t exactly inspire confidence in their ability to achieve that goal, their full body of work through 11 games shows that it might actually be attainable. Ahead of Saturday’s action, the Nets sat only one game out of the 10th seed in the East, tied with Indiana in the loss column with eight losses.

Although it might be a bit too early to look at the standings too closely, it is an important measuring stick for the Nets. There hasn’t been much separation in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, and the longer that lasts, the better for the Nets.

While it’s impossible to make too many assumptions off a six-game stretch, the Nets playing .500 basketball or close to it throughout the rest of the season could vault Brooklyn into serious contention for a play-in spot. The Nets still have some issues to work through to get to that point, but it could be a real possibility if the team reaches its full potential.

Most importantly, the Nets need to take advantage of the opportunities they’ll get to face off against the teams around them in the standings. Getting wins against other teams in the bottom half of the East will not only help Brooklyn add some potentially easier wins, but it will also help the Nets in any tiebreaker situations they might find themselves in.

The Nets don’t need to worry too much about tiebreakers at the moment, but if the East standings remain tight around the 10th seed, an extra win against Orlando or Indiana could be the difference in getting postseason basketball back in Brooklyn. The season is still in its early stages, and the Nets simply need to keep themselves in the discussion for a play-in spot as they navigate an 82-game slate.